Greta Thunberg accuses leaders of “ignoring” climate change

On Thursday, a young Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, accused world leaders of “ignoring” climate change, warning them that future generations will judge them.

“How long do you think you can continue to ignore climate change (…) without ever having to be held accountable?” The little girl who speaks on video in front of a committee of the US Congress, was launched on the sidelines of the Climate Summit. Hosted by Washington.

In a harsh accusatory speech, the 18-year-old reminded elected officials that in 2015 the Paris Agreement made plans to keep global warming below +2 ° C, if possible + 1.5 ° C, compared to the pre-industrial era.

She lamented: “Climate change is not in the public debate today.” “Of course, since the debate is non-existent and the level of awareness is ridiculously low, you are contributing with impunity to the destruction of the present and future environment.”

“I have succeeded today,” she warned, “but sooner or later people will achieve everything that I did.” “You still have time to do the right thing and genuinely preserve your legacy for future generations, but this window will close.”

“We, young people, will talk about you in the history books. We will choose how you will remember. Make the right choices.”