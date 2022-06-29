Guillaume Boivin will finally take part in the second Tour de France

Montreal was not on the first list of starters his team revealed a week ago, unlike fellow countrymen Michael Woods and Hugo Holly.

However, his teammate Omar Goldstein has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past few days, and Due to the high risk of transmission, the team decided to replace him with Guillaume Boivin Israel-Premier Tech explained in a statement on Wednesday.

Boivin, 33, finished 105th in the general classification of last year’s Tour de France in his debut.

Daryl Impey, one of the eight contestants at Israel-Premier Tech, has been considered to have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19. He will not present the team’s presentation later on Wednesday. A decision on his participation in the tour will be made on Thursday.

Israel-Premier Tech sporting director Rick Verbrugge has tested positive during his trip to Copenhagen, where the start will take place. He will only join the team when it is safe to do so.

Israel-Premier Tech is not the only team affected by COVID-19. The Emirates team also had to replace the Italian Matteo Trentin, who was declared infected with the disease, by the Swiss Mark Hershey to support the favorite in the competition, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the two-time champion.