Halilhodzic sees Morocco as “more collective” than Algeria

Already qualified for the 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar with Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic made a strange observation regarding the Algerian national team.

Thus, to justify the lack ofAmin Harit (Olympique Marseille) especially- Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) from list black atlas for history FIFA November, the Bosnian technician clarified that his selection “It depends more on the collective than on a particular player, as is the case for Algeria and Egypt.”. . is indicated Riyad Mahrez And Mohamed Salah. In fact, these are the two “stars” between foxes and the Pharaohs.

EN has at least two technical leaders

However, this observation is not really relevant. especially for El-Khadra Which has, at least, two technical leaders. We’ll even go so far as to say it Youssef Balali It has the same effect (if not more) on the Algerian game. Today’s coach Jamal Bemade He has a very balanced workforce and danger can come from anywhere. recognized, Mahrez And balley It is part of the preferential circuits. At the same time, this does not prevent other players like Islam Soleimani | where Baghdad Bounedjah to shine.

On the other hand, the analysis can be valid for The Egyptians Who focus their game so much on the cool wrong. After that, put zaish where I had to with the same rank as a member Liverpool Or our captain who plays Manchester It remains a form of deviation. By the way, the old driver virtus lacks clarity.

Video. “We don’t have a team like Algeria with Mahrez” (Vahid Halilhodzic, Morocco coach). pic.twitter.com/X50SOITLCb – TSA Algeria (TSAlgerie) November 4, 2021