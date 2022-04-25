Halo Infinite plans to launch a co-op campaign mode in August and Forge in September.

PARIS, April 25 (Benin News/EP) –

Developer infinite aura343 Industries has announced an additional delay in the launch of its online co-op campaign mode, which it plans to launch in August, while Forge It will be available with a trial version in September.

It will already be the third expansion to launch these game modes, and it is one of the most that players have come to expect with this title. The first happened with the video game launch At the end of last year.

The company announced this new delay to the release of the two variants at the beginning of March, when it admitted it was continuing to work on the game’s second season, Lone Wolves, in parallel.

The developer released a new statement signed by the game’s creative director, Joseph Staten, outlining its plans for the rest of the year after completing development in Season 2.

Statin insisted Its roadmap maintains “the same priorities” as those of the European Union. Shared back in March, including fixing issues negatively impacting user experience and completing Season 2 “and delivering as promised on May 3rd”.

Finally, he announced that 343 industries plan to continue operating. Co-op campaign mode and Forge mode. in the coming months. More information about these two projects will be sent respectively at the end of August and the beginning of September.

She released a schedule of what she plans to do from May 3 to November 7, including launching an environmental awareness campaign. Fracture: fixed Between May 24 and May 30 or events confusion (May 3-16) and Alpha Pack (from August 19 to August 1).

The director justified the delay in these game modes as due to the improvement of the two fighting techniques. “We know we need to deliver more content and more features faster. Stay true to priority zero It means that sometimes we have to slow down to move faster.”

In addition to setting a launch date for the collaborative campaign mode to the end of AugustStaten provided some details about the state of Forge Mode, which will release a beta to a small group of testers in September.

“We’ve had success with Forge on private launches with a limited audience for some time, so we’ve decided to forgo a large-scale official launch program. View the open beta live‘Can we read the press release.

Finally, it announced that it will present on Wednesday 27 April at 1 pm (11 pm Spanish time) other news through a streaming presentation that can be seen at the following address On YouTube and on his Twitch channel.