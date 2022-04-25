Russia | A burnt fuel depot near the Ukrainian border

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Moscow) The Russian authorities reported, without specifying the causes of the fire, the burning of a large fuel depot, Monday, in a Russian town near the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that “a fire broke out at the fuel depot in Transneft Bryansk Druzhba in Bryansk,” a town located 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and serving as a logistics base for the Moscow military offensive in this country. news agencies.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” he added. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

The local branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the fire broke out around 2 a.m. local time in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk city, adding that rescuers and firefighters were sent to the scene.

Footage published by Russian media showed a fire lit up red at night in Bryansk, while thick smoke rose into the sky.

The Interfax news agency reported that a second fuel depot in the same area caught fire, but this information could not be immediately confirmed.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out strikes on Russian territory, in particular on a village in the Bryansk region in mid-April.

In early April, the governor of the Belgorod region, also located on the border, claimed that Ukrainian helicopters had fired at a fuel depot.