Halo VR: Presentation of the virtual reality project “Rêverie” which was canceled in 2017 | Xbox One

This is very sad news. After discovering a Movies and trailers that have not been revealed to the public for infinite auraNow, it’s the Master Chief License’s Virtual Reality Project turn to appear. Bad news, this project did not last long.

Halo experience in virtual reality?

Twitter user Rebs Gaming has once again discovered this information. 343 Industries could have considered the possibility of importing the Halo license into the virtual reality world, but unfortunately the project was canceled due to many difficulties with virtual reality and a limited audience.

Several images were discovered by Rebs Gaming and although very few images came out, the project looked very interesting. You can see an overview in the game, a description of the actions to be performed, an aircraft package or a roadmap regarding the movement system.

Rebs Gaming considers this project to be related to infinite aurabut does not seem to take into account that the shield used in all the images that can be seen is from Halo 5 guards. In fact, if the project is at this point two years after the release of Part V of the saga, it’s because it was able to start its conception around the same time as the 343 Industries teams were working on Halo 5: Guardians.