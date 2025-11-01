Hank Azaria and Caitlin Morrison Champion Mental Health Through Music at Toronto’s Koerner Hall

Toronto, ON — The late actor Matthew Perry’s legacy of compassion and mental health advocacy will take centre stage this month as Friends star Hank Azaria and Perry’s sister, Caitlin Morrison, join forces to launch a new initiative dedicated to healing through music. The pair will headline Live Loud LIVE, a benefit concert and awareness event set for November 14 at Toronto’s Koerner Hall.

The event, part of the new Live Loud initiative, blends live performance with mental health advocacy, continuing the spirit of Perry’s lifelong mission to help those in recovery. Morrison, who leads the Matthew Perry House, has partnered with Canadian non-profit Make Music Matter to create the program, which aims to spark conversation and fund innovative mental health solutions.

“Music has an incredible ability to connect, to heal, and to move people toward hope,” Morrison said in the announcement. Through Live Loud, she hopes to extend the impact of the Matthew Perry House, which provides “comprehensive wraparound care” for individuals in their first year post-treatment.

The November 14 concert will bring together an impressive lineup of Canadian music talent. Performers include Serena Ryder, City and Colour, Billy Talent, Royal Wood, Amy Millan of Stars, and members of Sum 41, Broken Social Scene, Skydiggers, and Moist. Organizers have promised several surprise guests to round out the night.

Adding a special touch, Azaria will lead a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, performing with an all-star Canadian supergroup billed as The EZ Street Band. The ensemble features Sekou (Big Wreck) on drums, Ian D’Sa (Billy Talent) on guitar, Dave Brownsound and Cone McCaslin (Sum 41) on guitar and bass, Hill Kourkoutis — the first female Juno winner for Recording Engineer of the Year — on organ, Royal Wood on piano, and Dallas Green (City and Colour) on vocals.

Hosted by respected Canadian media figures Tara Slone and Tom Power, the evening will also feature a silent auction of rare music memorabilia, including items donated by legendary producer Bob Ezrin. Funds raised from the event will go toward expanding the Matthew Perry House’s mental health programs and supporting Make Music Matter’s global Healing in Harmony initiative.

Make Music Matter’s founder and CEO, Darcy Ataman, said the collaboration reflects a shared belief in music as a transformative tool. “Music can be a form of therapy, a vehicle for storytelling, and a way to restore dignity to those who’ve been through trauma,” Ataman said in a statement. The organization’s Healing in Harmony program has reached more than 19,000 people in nine countries, helping participants reduce symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression through music-based therapy.

For Azaria, the event represents both a tribute and a continuation of his late friend’s work. Perry, who passed away in 2023, was known not only for his acting but also for his public advocacy around addiction recovery. His family established the Matthew Perry House to carry forward that mission, focusing on sustainable, community-based approaches to care.

The Live Loud initiative, Morrison said, builds on that foundation. By pairing music with mental health advocacy, she hopes to “create an atmosphere where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to seek help.” The initiative plans to develop future events and partnerships across Canada and internationally.

Tickets for Live Loud LIVE are available now through the Royal Conservatory of Music’s website at rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/make-music-matter-and-matthew-perry-house-present.

About Matthew Perry House

Founded by Matthew Perry’s family and friends, the organization continues his mission to support individuals in recovery, offering structured care for people in their first year post-treatment. More information is available at matthewperryhouse.ca.

About Make Music Matter

Make Music Matter uses music as therapy to help marginalized individuals and communities heal and rebuild. Its acclaimed Healing in Harmony program operates in nine countries, empowering survivors of conflict, trauma, and addiction to recover through creative expression. Learn more at makemusicmatter.org