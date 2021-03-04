Happiness is health!

Basic The study was conducted over a period of 4 years on nearly 13,000 adults over the age of 50, and the study showed that happiness is associated with greater life satisfaction, which is associated with a 26% lower risk of death, and 46% of the risk of developing depression.

People who say they are satisfied with their lives are also less likely to suffer from sleep problems and chronic pain and more likely to participate in regular physical activity.

What if happiness allowed us to live longer and healthier?

This is the result of a new study published in the journal Mailbank Quarterly, Which indicates thatMore satisfaction in life It is associated with better physical, psychological and behavioral health.

It was conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver (Canada), on a representative sample of 12,998 American adults over the age of 50. Participants were asked to rate their life satisfaction, as well as their own health. They were then followed for four years, during which they regularly answered questionnaires about their physical, behavioral, psychological and social health and well-being.

26% reduction in mortality risk

“ Life satisfaction is a person’s assessment of their life based on the factors they consider most relevant, Dr. Eric Kim, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of British Columbia and lead author of the study explains. While life satisfaction is shaped by genetic factors, social factors and changing life conditions, it can also be improved at the individual and collective levels at the national level. ”

The results were impressive. They showed that increased life satisfaction was associated with a 26% reduced risk of death, a 46% reduction in the risk of depression, and a 25% decrease in the risk of restricted bodily functions. People who say they are happy also have a 12% lower risk of suffering from chronic pain and a 14% lower risk of sleep problems. Elles ont par ailleurs une probabilité accrue de 8% de pratiquer fréquemment une activité physique et présentent de manière générale un meilleur bien-être psychologique, sur la base plusieurs indicateurs tels que l’affect le positif, l’optimisme, et Mastery.

For Dr. Kim, “The results of this study indicate that life satisfaction is a valuable goal that policymakers should consider when Improve physical health outcomesPsychological and behavioral at the political level. “. He said he decided to study a period of data because the evolution of levels of life satisfaction is an important determinant of electoral behavior. Electoral cycles take place roughly every four years in many countries, including the United States.

"It is in the interest of campaigning and re-election policy makers to think about how to improve life satisfaction."Dr. Kim concludes.








