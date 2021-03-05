Sexual harassment | One of Andrew Cuomo’s accusers explains her way

(New York) One woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of committing sexual acts in the workplace said she decided to come forward after another woman contacted her about sharing similar allegations and after the Democratic governor’s name was presented as a potential candidate for a position in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Karen Matthews

News agency

“I woke up the next day and the governor was called as the attorney general, the highest law enforcement position in the United States,” Lindsay Boylan, a former aide of Andrew Como, told the magazine Harper’s Bazaar In an article published Thursday. “And I didn’t think about it anymore … I started writing on Twitter about my experiences.”

MI am Boylan, 36, who worked with Andrew Cuomo’s team from March 2015 to October 2018, wrote for the first time about the toxic work environment within the department.

She said she decided to present her own story of sexual harassment in a series of Twitter posts in December after another woman, unnamed, approached her with experience of harassment at the hands of Andrew Cuomo.

MI am Boylan clarified his accusations in a post on the Medium platform on February 24, claiming that Andrew Cuomo had suggested the game of “strip poker” and on another occasion beforehand without his consent.

Since then, two women have filed charges against the 63-year-old politician. Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former employee at the bottom of the stairs, said Andrew Cuomo asked her about her sexuality and told her he would consider dating “anyone over 22”. Anna Roach, 33, told The New York Times that Andrew Cuomo put a hand on her face and asked if he could kiss her after meeting her at a wedding in September 2019.

In the face of calls for his resignation, Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he would remain in office, but he apologized for acting “in a way that made people uncomfortable.” He said he would cooperate with an investigation led by the state’s attorney general, Democrat Letitia James.

MI am Boylan told the magazine that she had been in contact with Mr.I am Bennett, but not with M.I am Adding that the latter’s story made him feel nauseous.

She claimed that another factor in her decision to indict Andrew Cuomo was an interview with American actress Cecilie Tyson whom she watched after Mr.I am Tyson.

She said that the lead actress was crying as she told the interviewer about the experience of sexual harassment 50 years ago.

M. said, “I always thought that if I were to tell my story, it would be many years away.”I am Boylan. But Tyson’s interview really resonated with me. It shows you how the attacks affect people. ”

Andrew Cuomo, who is in his third term as governor, was reportedly appointed as attorney general before Biden appointed Federal Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland, whose appointment has yet to be confirmed.