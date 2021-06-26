Haskell Stakes 2021: What To Expect?

One of the most hotly-anticipated races in the second half of the year is fast approaching, as the Haskell Stakes takes place at Monmouth Park on July 17th.

It was announced recently that organisers are welcoming Bob Baffert to make entries to the race, which means that the Grade 1 next month could be one of the most competitive races for three-year-olds since the Preakness Stakes.

Leading Trainers & Jockeys

The Haskell Stakes is one of the biggest races in the middle of the season for three-year-olds, with entries having to be invited to take part. The race is run over a mile and an eighth on the dirt, and there is a purse of just over $1 million available to connections.

Due to it being one of the most prestigious races, there have been some famous winners of the race in the past. Baffert’s horses being involved could be significant, as no trainer has recorded more victories in the Haskell Stakes than the 68-year-old.

He has had the winner in this race on nine occasions, with his most recent win coming just last year with Authentic.

He dominated this race between 2010 and 2015, as he recorded four wins during that time. Among his winners during that period were Triple Crown hero American Pharoah, who won the race in 2015.

No other trainer has recorded more than one success in the Haskell Stakes since 2010. There are three jockeys that have achieved the record number of victories in this race, with Craig Perret, Martin Garcia and Mike E. Smith all tied on three. Smith’s most recent win came 12 months ago on board Authentic.

Bet Twice, and Majesty Light are the speed record holders as they won their respective races in a time of 1:47.00.

Who Will Be Lining Up For The Haskell Stakes In 2021?

It promises to be a thrilling renewal of the race in 2021, as many of the horses that lined up in the Preakness Stakes are set to be involved. The eye-catching probable for the race is disgraced Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

The three-year-old, trained by Baffert, failed a drug test after winning the Triple Crown, and was refused the option to run in the Belmont Stakes. This will be his first run since returning a second positive test, and he will be lining up after finishing third in the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness winner Rombauer looks set to run in this race for Michael McCarthy, after finishing third in the Belmont Stakes on his search for a second Triple Crown victory. Mandaloun, who could still be upgraded to the winner of the Kentucky Derby, is also set to run at Monmouth Park.

He continued his excellent progression this campaign by finishing first in the highly competitive Pegasus Stakes.

Hot Rod Charlie was an unlucky loser in the Kentucky Derby, and was unable to claim a Triple Crown victory in his most recent start, as he finished second in the Belmont Stakes behind Essential Quality. There is no denying that a Grade 1 victory could be on the agenda for this talented horse.

Midnight Bourbon and Weyburn are also likely entrants for the Haskell Stakes. Midnight Bourbon was second in the Preakness Stakes, and could be set for another big run on his return.

Meanwhile, Weyburn may have to find something special after being beaten in the Pegasus Stakes by Mandaloun. Following Sea could complete the line-up for the Haskell in 2021, but he will have his work cut out after winning just a maiden and an allowance so far in his career.

The Haskell Stakes happens at the Monmouth Park in New Jersey. Learn more about horse racing in New Jersey state here: https://www.twinspires.com/states/new-jersey