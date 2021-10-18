He called on the people of Côte d’Ivoire to participate more in the eradication of malaria

Yamoussoukro – The symposium recalling WHO recommendations and national guidelines for the correct management of malaria that concluded on Friday 15 October 2021 in Yamoussoukro included in its resolutions a call for greater participation by adopting all means of malaria control in particular. the disease.

A total of 248 participants, including 33 regional directors, 113 administrative directors and 102 referral hospital healthcare providers, benefited from this capacity building with the aim of improving the quality of care and data.

For the participants of this meeting, the struggle cannot be the only business of the practitioners and the people must be the other component of the couple that will make it possible to advance positively towards the common goal.

So residents will have to sleep every night under a long-acting insecticide-impregnated mosquito net (LLIN) to avoid getting sick, and immediately go to a health center in case of fever to diagnose, treat and respect pregnant women. Prenatal consultations where preventive treatment is given to them.

In addition, they must continue to improve their living environment by eliminating anything that could promote the reproduction of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

The Government of Côte d’Ivoire, still convinced of the possibility of eliminating malaria in Côte d’Ivoire, is developing its strategy to meet this “great challenge”.

To achieve this he chose not only to intensify the struggle by introducing new interventions. But also for the stratification of its interventions, an option of conducting the fighting according to the condition of each region of the country in terms of the level of endemism.

GSO / tm