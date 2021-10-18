Hurricanes: Even with Sebastian Aho, Gisbury Kotaniemi is slow to produce

Although on the left flank of the Carolina Hurricanes’ offensive line, former Montreal Canadiens quarterback Gisbury Kotkanyemi is struggling to move up in attack.

After the first two games of the season, the Finn is still looking for a first point and has a difference of -1, despite his team winning it in every game.

Sure enough, the Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 6-3 on Thursday and then the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday.

Laid on a line completed by Sebastian Aho and Martin Nikas, Kotkanyemi has a similar start to that of the last campaign. He was suspended for his first three games of 2020-21, before scoring a goal and assisting in his fourth, played against the Vancouver Canucks.

This time around, ‘KK’ certainly won’t want to wait for Game 4 of the regular calendar before the valves open, because the third meeting of his lineup will be Thursday against the Habs at Bell Center and the meeting is awaited by many. …limited to 11:47 on his Carolina debut, and at 12:09 on Saturday, Kotkanemi will be hoping head coach Rod Brende Amore will be more generous in terms of usage time.

However, he was impacted in camp with a goal against Lightning during pre-season:

Kotkaniemi should be more convincing, having been satisfied with three shots in total so far. The third pick in the 2018 draft earned 20 points last season.

– After Thursday’s showdown, the Canadian will visit the Hurricanes twice, on December 30 and March 31.

