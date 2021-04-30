He discovers a treasure that is more than 2,500 years old while walking

A Bronze Age treasure containing about 50 gems and artifacts no less than 2,500 years old has been discovered in Sweden by a guide enthusiast, authorities said Thursday when submitting the finds.

Local authorities said it was believed to be “amazing” with a “fantastic” protection status, it was discovered by chance in early April in a forest near the town of Alingsås in southwestern Sweden.

The jewelry was found in the open in front of the rocks, possibly after dug by animals.

“It looked like scrap metal,” said explorer Thomas Carlson, “I first thought it was a lamp.”

This guiding enthusiast, who had been updating the map, then bent over and found a necklace and adornment, he told the Dagens Nyheter daily.

“Everything looked very new,” he said, “at first I believed in fakes.” After reporting the find, a team of archaeologists came to examine the site.

According to Johan Ling, professor of archeology at the University of Gothenburg, “Most of the pieces found are in bronze and associated with a high-ranking woman from the Bronze Age.”

They are dated between 750 and 500 BC. M, includes well-preserved necklaces, chains and brooches.