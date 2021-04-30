Thursday, April 29, 2021 10:12 PM

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime Thursday night.

At the same time, they confirmed their place in the qualifiers, for 15e Season away.

It is the longest active streak of its kind among the major tournaments in North America.

In the match, Jake Guentzel redirected a pass from John Marino at 2:11 in extra time to give the Penguins a win.

Caspery Cabanen (twice), Frederic Godrow and Zach Aston Reese were other scorers for the Penguins.

Gaudreau missed seven matches due to a lower body injury.

Tom Wilson of Capitals tied the match by 14.3 seconds on the clock in the third half.

TJ O’Shea, Daniel Sprung and Dmitriy Orlov each scored the other Alkabs goals, who scored three consecutive wins.

Sprung has scored four times in his last three matches.

Alexander Ovechkin missed the third match in a row due to a lower body injury.

And the winning goalkeeper Tristan Gary saved 33 times, three times ahead of Vitek Vanak.

League / Team Sequence

Penguins LNH Pittsburgh 15

MLS Sounders de Seattle FC 12

Minnesota WNBA for Linux 10

MLB Los Angeles Dodgers 8

NBA Houston Rockets 8

NFL Chiefs de Kansas City 6

