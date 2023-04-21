Sunak’s deputy ends. Subordinates claim that he reduced them to crying and vomiting

Britain’s No. 2 Conservative cabinet will leave after the conclusion of an independent investigation into official complaints about its dealings with civil servants. According to them, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, should have insulted the staff, brought them to tears, and caused them to vomit from tension before joint meetings. He writes British Guardian newspaper.

Officials were afraid to go into his office. Senior diplomat Simon MacDonald told the Radio Times last November that Raab was unaware of the impact his behavior would have on people working for him.

“It was a matter of expressing his tone. He was very rude to people, and he did it in front of other people. People were offended,” McDonald explained, adding that he can imagine Rapp as someone who can bully and around whom the bullying happens.

Raab has consistently denied any bullying of civil servants. Accordingly, an independent investigation was opened to establish the facts. Not to say whether the deputy prime minister committed bullying. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was to be the final arbiter.

“When I receive compelling independent findings that someone in my government has not acted with the integrity or the standards I would expect of them, I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive action,” Sunak vowed in February.

He received the results of the investigation on Thursday, but has yet to comment on them publicly. Rap preempted him and published his letter of resignation.

I feel compelled to accept the outcome of the investigation, which has dismissed all but two of the allegations against me. I also believe that these two opposite conclusions are wrong and set a dangerous precedent for the proper functioning of state administration." According to him, similar investigations could lead to government paralysis.

In his resignation letter, Raab apologized for the “unintended stress” he may have caused and any offense he said was a result of the “pace, standards and challenges” he brought to the Justice Department. “But this is exactly what the public expects from ministers working in its services,” added the outgoing member of the government.

Veteran lawyer Adam Tollely, on behalf of the prime minister, has investigated eight formal complaints, according to the BBC It included claims from at least 24 people. Not only were they concerned about Raab’s actions in Sunak’s government, but also his behavior in the posts of foreign minister in Boris Johnson’s government and Brexit secretary in Theresa May’s team.