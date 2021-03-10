Heat the player in hot water after using the term anti-Semitic

Myers Leonard was fired from the Miami Heat indefinitely after using the term anti-Semitic during his live broadcast on Twitch on Tuesday.

The term obnoxious was coined by the 29-year-old mocking a player he was facing in a video game. The sequence of the accident was published very quickly on the Internet.

“Miami Heat strongly condemns the use of hate speech in any form,” the organization owned by Micky Arison, a Jew, said in a statement. The words Myers Leonard used were unacceptable and we will not tolerate hate words from anyone associated with our organization. “

The National Basketball Association (NBA) condemned the athlete’s words while indicating that an investigation would follow. The Heat indicated that it will collaborate on this.

Excuses

The 2020-2021 season for Leonard ended after just three matches, as he suffered a left shoulder injury in February. The former Portland Trail Blazers contestant signed a two-year, $ 19.5 million contract with Hit ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Miami FC has the option to extend this agreement for another year.

The main person also apologized for his comments via social media.

“I am deeply sorry for the use of anti-Semitic slurs during the live broadcast [mardi], he wrote. Although I did not know what this word meant at the time, my ignorance (…) was no excuse at all and I was wrong. I admit my mistake. “