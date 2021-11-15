Airplane nightmare

East Rutherford, New Jersey | When he started with the New York Jets, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could only see how different life would be. The 45-17 stinging setback was a reminder that despite some encouraging signs recently, learning may be tough for some time.

There is no doubt that the Quebec Guard has nothing to do with this sad outcome. Although he was in uniform, an feat in itself after he had had so little time to get acquainted with a new offensive system, he did not play an offensive game.

Duvernay-Tardif has only jumped onto the field three times, in special teams, in a field goal and a transfer case.

Greg van Ruten, who has held the position of goalkeeper on the right since the start of the season, has not made a great game, however, “LDT” may replace him in the near future.

For now, he’s forced to fine-tune his acclimatization by observing the sidelines.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team’s locker rooms remain closed to journalists after matches and a small number of players are brought to press briefings. Order magazine Talking to Duvernay-Tardif was declined.

In any case, the friendly giant had a whole task ahead of finding positive words after the performance of his new team.

Recently, there was quarterback Mike White who seemed to be on his way to getting the fans excited. His match of four interceptions will cool the enthusiasm of the fans who left MetLife Stadium largely in the third quarter.

Obviously, once rookie player Zach Wilson (injured knee) recovers his health, he will be sent back into battle. In the slack, if there’s any good news, it’s that there is clarity on the issue of quarterbacks.

“We’ve had some great wins this season, but there are also matches like this that don’t really show who we are as a team.

“I let the outcome dictate my decisions and it’s my responsibility to stay calm during these times. His face swollen from receiving punches if Zack comes back I’ll support him,” White said.

annoying defense

Whether White, Wilson or Joe Montana are the Jets’ quarterbacks, it doesn’t matter if the defense keeps handing out free prizes.

In her last four games, she has given up 54 points to the Patriots, 31 to the Bengals, 45 to the Colts, and 45 to the Bills.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen averaged 17.4 yards per completed pass. The lunge beat jets down for 139 yards. The Bills gained 489 yards, and this season the Jets average a franchise record of 32.9 points and over 400 yards.

The Higher is particularly generous to opposing receivers, as well as Stefon Diggs (8 receptions, 162 yards) and Gabriel Davis (3 receptions, 105 yards) devouring Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry all day.

It would be easy to say the Jets Defense is full of Swiss cheese, but it’s like soft cheese.

“We have eight games left to find solutions. We want to see week to week progress in this defensive system, and it is clearly not working,” coach Robert Saleh lamented.

the patience of the place

In the last draft, the Jets’ top four were offensive players, trying to revive a unit that was struggling. Perhaps the scenario will have to be reversed next spring.

In any case, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will have to tame a new reality. During his seasons as a junior in Kansas City, from 2015 to 2020, he suffered another crushing loss, on October 2, 2016, with a score of 43-14 against the Steelers.

Not all days will be so dark and the goalkeeper said he was encouraged to be in New York for an interview with Le Journal two days before the match.

He was now impatient for the opportunity to straighten the boat.

