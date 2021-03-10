Tök Communications reveals its new brand image

In 2021 the Montreal Agency Tök contacts Blow out her five candles and reveal her brand new image for the occasion.

She always maintains her humanitarian philosophy and personal approachAnd the Tök contacts It strives to act as an extension of its clients in order to faithfully represent them to their target audience. More than just artists, it is a team Tök contacts Positioning themselves as experienced consultants who are able to support their clients in spreading communication campaigns.

“2020 was a particularly difficult year for many entrepreneurs, and 2021 is also shaping up to be a very challenging year. We needed the same fresh air in the agency,” he explains. Eric Santere, Founding President and Accounts Manager at Tök contacts. With this new image, which still held the heart of the agency’s identity, we wanted to express the overall presence of digital technology in developing campaigns for our clients and the full range of our communications services. “

The communications agency is also reorganizing itself in terms of providing its services. While during the past five years Tök contacts Telling its experience in public relations, the agency now wants to go beyond its established framework by establishing itself as a communications agency 360.

In the coming weeks, two services will be added to the initial offer, which are complete communications consulting services for companies as well as creating and managing impactful marketing campaigns. By making sure to understand the vision, internal culture, mission, needs and goals of its clients, a team Tök contacts Develops creative and effective strategies.

“I really want 2021 to be a turning point for our agency. In recent months, the team has grown a lot, and we have continued to grow despite the challenges of the past year. We have innovated in our services while preserving our values ​​and philosophy and I’m really proud of that”, Eric Santere.