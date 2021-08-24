Proud Boys leader sentenced to 5 months in prison

The leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right American militia, was sentenced Monday to five months in prison for destroying a “Black Lives Matter” sign belonging to a Washington church during pro-Donald Trump protests.

A key figure in this far-right movement that played a central role in the January 6 attack on the US Congress, 37-year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, was arrested two days earlier for tearing this banner off the facade of a church in the US capital and burning it, according to the Department of Justice.

A Washington court had charged him with destroying the property of the Asbury United Methodist Church, a predominantly African-American church, in a previous December 12 demonstration that escalated.

The charge was based on a photo posted on social media, in which he stood with a banner and a lighter in his hand.

Police said he is also accused of possessing two illegal high-capacity firearms magazines during his arrest.

Enrique Tarrio organized several demonstrations in support of former President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrations at anti-police rallies organized by the Black Lives Matter movement.

In July, he pleaded guilty to both counts. He was sentenced to 155 days in prison and a $1,000 fine, and will have to pay the church $347 for the burned banner.