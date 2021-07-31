Hepatitis A: frozen mango withdrawal

Public Health Canada (PHAC) is currently investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A virus infection in Quebec and Nova Scotia linked to frozen mango products.

“Based on the results of the investigation so far, it has been determined that consumption of frozen mangoes was the likely cause of the outbreak. Two of the people who got sick said they ate frozen mangoes before the disease appeared. The remaining mangoes are left in a state of the water,” the Primary Health Care Corporation said in a statement on Saturday. Frozen items were collected from patients’ homes and a test revealed the presence of hepatitis A virus.

The recalled products were sold under various brand names and distributed, among others, in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

it’s a:

– frozen mango, Nature’s Touch brand, in 2 kg format (CUP 8 73668 00180 7);

– large gaps, by brand Compliments (600g, UPC 0 55742 50430 9);

– Irresistibles piece of mango (600 g, UPC 0 59749 87600 1);

– Mango Chunky, from the President’s Choice brand (600 grams, UPC 0 60383 99387 0).

All products have “Best before November 2022” written on the packaging.

Hepatitis A virus infection usually presents with fever, feeling generally unwell, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. The infection can also cause jaundice (yellowing of the skin and yellow whites of the eyes), dark urine (brown), and pale stools.

Symptoms can appear for up to 50 days after eating contaminated food.

Anyone who has consumed a product affected by product recall is encouraged to consult a health professional.

As of July 31, 2021, three cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed: two in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia. There are no reports of hospitalizations or deaths. The ages of the people who contracted the disease ranged from 23 to 63,” although the federal organization determined.