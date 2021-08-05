Her second dose of the vaccine was refused

A month and a half after rejecting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the industrial building in Trois-Rivières, in Mauricie, a woman is still waiting for an appointment with CIUSSS-MQC.

Jermaine Kegel has epilepsy. During her first dose, on April 14, she developed cramps less than a minute after injecting the vaccine according to her husband, Jocelyn Pineau. Mr Pino said paramedics were called, but total panic had begun at the vaccination site.

He explains that an ambulance took his wife to the hospital about twenty minutes later, which would have worried the nurses immediately. When she woke up, Ms. Kegel was told that her seizure had nothing to do with the vaccine.

The couple then advanced ahead of time for a second dose, on June 14. Upon arriving at the vaccination station, the nurse would immediately refuse to administer the vaccine.

“They got to know my wife and they told me no, we’re not giving you that here. We’ll arrange for you to have this at the hospital, in a safe place,” Jocelyn Pinault explained to TVA Nouvelles.

According to Jermaine Kegel, the employees were too afraid of his reaction the first time. Since then, the couple has not been able to determine the second dose for the wife, who headed to the CIUSSS in her area.

“Everyone throws the ball. I have a lot of names of the nurses calling me, who take me to CIUSSS. CIUSSS calls me again and takes me to the nurses, and nothing moves,” Mr. Pino said.

The hospital has reportedly explained to the couple that moving doses of Pfizer (the vaccine that Mrs. Kegel should receive) is very difficult. CIUSSS assures that a vial of Pfizer contains six doses, all of which must be taken within a short time.

“I even told them as a joke: I’ll take one, and I’ll bring my neighbors. Four of the neighbors will be five, my wife will be six, and if we win we will share the million,” said the man.

Despite the bad experience he had on April 14, Mrs. Quigley yearns for a full immunization. “I want her my second dose!” Of course of course of course! I’m sure I’d be nervous, but I want her the same because you have to make her stop,” she said.

The couple are concerned that cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Morrissey recently. The lady wants to be able to leave her home without being afraid of getting sick.

For its part, CIUSSS MCQ confirms that the file is under evaluation and that the couple should be contacted soon with the instructions to follow.

