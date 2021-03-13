Here are your guests on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The guest list of the week is in Everyone is talking about it It was unveiled today!

This sunday, Jay A. You will receive, among other things, the new antenna headers for the information service of new. He’ll also be a very popular comedian willing to talk about Gala is not OlivierAnd the Many other personalities from different backgrounds will be invited to talk about current affairs.

Here is the list of invitees Everyone is talking about it this is Sunday 12 March 2021 :

Radio Canada / Andre Peopre

comedian Francois Bellevuell For the twenty-second edition of Gala les Olivier

For the twenty-second edition of Gala les Olivier Singer-songwriter Linda LeMay For new albums At the crossroads of human beings And the Dew in my eyes

For new albums At the crossroads of human beings And the Dew in my eyes Olympic champion Sylvie Fréchette , The athlete Gabriel Boisvert A former freelance skater and coach Dominique Gautier Who denounced the culture of abuse and toxic climate within Artistic Swimming Canada

, The athlete A former freelance skater and coach Who denounced the culture of abuse and toxic climate within Artistic Swimming Canada comedian Lewis T. For his documentary series Lewis T wants to know

For his documentary series Lewis T wants to know Host and actress Chantal Lamari And historian James Jackson Talking about the monarchy

And historian Talking about the monarchy Journalists Noémi MercierAnd the Lisa Marie BlazeAnd the Michel Bahrer And the Maker Warrior Who will host the national and local versions of the show Nouveau Le Ville

new

We mention that Everyone is talking about it It is served live on Sundays from 8 pm on ICI Télé.

Le Talk Show Di Jay A. It is now being served without stupid king. Danny Torkut He recently resigned. Then he agreed to return to the filming location, as a guest, two weeks ago. We invite you to Check out this emotional interview!

You may also like: