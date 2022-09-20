“He’s a boy who opened his eyes”

Quebec defender William Trudeau was selected in the fourth round by the Canadians in the 2021 draft, and he did what was necessary to stand out in the final days during the junior camp of the Montreal organization.

TVA Sports hockey correspondent Renaud Lavoie was, like many, very impressed with the progress of the 19-year-old goalkeeper, a member of the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL.

He took the opportunity to reveal a short story about Trudeau on Monday on “JiC,” to explain why he’s prepared for this camp.

Renault first mentioned that things were not going well for the young defender at the start of last season, at QMJHL. He was replaced when a member of the CH, in this case Francis Bouillon, considered his case.

According to our colleague, Bouillon explained to Trudeau that he has “all the tools in the world” to up his game, particularly with characters like Martin Lapointe or Rob Ramage inside confinement to help him on his way. .

After that, “Trudeau spent his summer at Broussard, in the Bell complex, and was there every day with the people responsible for developing the players,” Raynaud explained. The skills, which he worked on, give what they offer today.

“At the end of the week, he’s a man who opened his eyes,” summed up Trudeau, who left a “business card” for the organization that might allow him to participate. In the real training camp for the next few days.

