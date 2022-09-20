To promote the flag, the French are invited to donate their saddles

The project led notably by Inrae and Inserm aims to advance knowledge of the French gut microbiome. For this, the main French are called to give their saddles.

Contribute to scientific discoveries with a simple act. This is the goal of the donors of “Canal France”, an initiative led notably by Inrae, AP-HP, Inserm and AgroParisTech and launched in September. The scientists’ goal is to map and understand the French gut microbiome by receiving the faeces of volunteers. Officials want to collect 100,000 stool samples by 2027.

Germs are “all microorganisms — bacteria, viruses, parasites, and non-pathogenic fungi” that “live in a particular environment,” explains Inserm. on his site.

According to Inserm, the intestinal microbiota is the most “populous” germ in the human body. By developing knowledge about this group of microorganisms, project partners We hope you can help find it “New personalized therapeutic solutions” that will “improve health and reduce costs associated with chronic diseases that have been constantly increasing in recent years (diabetes, obesity, cancer, allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, etc.)”

This includes identifying factors, for example lifestyle or dietary factors, that influence the gut microbiota and their link to chronic disease.

how to give?

Participation is open to all adults residing in metropolitan France. For this it is necessary Register on the project siteThen answer a questionnaire about your eating and health habits. You will then be given a home assembly kit, with an explanatory note.

Not eligible people who have had a colectomy or peptic stoma or those who have taken antibiotics or had a colonoscopy in the past 3 months.

Participants will have access to collective scientific feedback. The project cost is estimated at 32 million euros over 5 years.