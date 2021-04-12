Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese to win the Masters

Matsuyama, who started the last round by four strokes, provided 73 for a cumulative score of -10. He placed twice in hole # 18 to confirm his victory.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win the Masters tournament and the second Asian player to win a major championship, after PGA South Korea’s YE Yang in 2009.

I hope to be a pioneer and a lot of Japanese will follow me , He pointed out.

Matsuyama received the green jacket from the hand of Dustin Johnson, the November 2020 winner who was moved by the pandemic.

Winner of five tournaments on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama climbed to the top of the standings thanks to the Super League 65 on Saturday.

Although he started the fourth round with a buggy, the Japanese pulled himself in and had three birds on the nine to go to maintain a hold on his head. But things got worse for the second nine.

Matsuyama first dodged the 12th pennant before sending his second shot into the 15th hole, losing another shot. Despite another ghost on Day 16, the tournament leader took advantage of Xander Sc Chaudele’s mistake, who scored a hat-trick, to breathe easier.

ScHotele, just two shots away from Matsuyama, came 15th thanks to four birds in a row.

Hideki went there for the green in the fifteenth hole. “I felt it gave me some hope,” said Scott. You’re in a good streak. I felt good. I was so sharp in the 16th hole.

On his Augusta debut, Will Zalatores concluded the final round with a 70th card and finished second on his own. He was trying to become the first golfer in 42 years to receive the green jacket on his debut post.

Jordan Speth finished ninth in second place to play 70 and finished the tournament in a third-place draw with ScHotele (72), at -7.

Canadian Corey Konners was also in the race for his first green jacket of his career, starting the day with five hits behind the leader. Konners struggled and signed a 74th card to finish the tournament at Level Eight.