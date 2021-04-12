The Blue Jackets trade their captain

In a sign that they had tossed the towel in 2020-21, Columbus Blue Jackets sent captain Nick Foligno to Toronto Maple Leaves, and took first and fourth round picks on Sunday.

Additionally, San Jose sharks are involved in this trade. They shipped Stefan Noesen to Queen City, while picking up Toronto’s 2021 auction. The Leafs would pay a quarter of his salary for half for Columbus and 25% for San Jose.

Wearing the “C” on his shirt since the start of the 2015-16 season, Folinho got into trouble this year. He settled with seven goals and nine assists in exchange for 16 points in 42 matches, while maintaining his rating of -3. This poor harvest was like that of the Sweaters, who occupied the penultimate division of the Central Division with a record number of 15-20-8 and 38 points.

Eligible for unrestricted free agent status this summer, former Ottawa senators traded to Columbus on July 1, 2012 in favor of Defense Mark Methot. He has 482 points, including 203 goals in 950 matches.

“Nick Foligno was all you could want from a captain in terms of representing your team and being an ambassador for the community,” Jarmo Kikalainen, General Manager of Jackets, said in a statement. His contribution to our agency and the influence he and his family have made away from the ice is invaluable. We are grateful for everything they have done for us over the past nine years. “

Neussen is the winger who has accumulated six points in 12 games with the Sharks subsidiary this year.

Capitals give up cannons

The New Jersey Devils clinched defender Jonas Signaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday, abandoning the third-round selection in the next draft of the Arizona Coyotes.

Signaler, 23, has played seven matches for the US Capitol this season. The Swiss did not get a point and their difference was -3. The previous season, he appeared in 64 matches, amassing two goals and seven assists, as well as maintaining the record +11.

Second round selection, 57e In total, from “hats” in 2015, the former player in the Swiss Elite League made 97 regular season appearances in the National League.