High school math and science teacher

Orford Montessori High School is looking for participating teachers to replace them for 5 weeks. Science and Mathematics Course 2. Full time. Our school is growing rapidly. This opportunity can allow the new teacher to perfect their training according to the teaching method used in our school and charge a full-time fee for the next academic year. Mathematical Sciences. Students studying for a Bachelor of Education are invited to submit their applications. Applications from applicants with 20 hours to submit per week (100% dedicated to either Mathematics or Science) will also be considered. There is also the possibility of remotely supervised training. The applicant will be assisted to do the planning.

Montessori School offers a personalized education that allows students to progress at their own pace. Everything is designed with the development and well-being of children and adolescents in mind to prepare them for the challenges of tomorrow. Our school receives 180 primary students and 150 secondary students eventually, and aims to be a humane and reassuring family environment. It offers our students a global culture that allows them to understand and adapt to the ever-changing world in which they live. Instilling a taste for learning and self-improvement

School holidays – spring break (November and March), schedule from Monday to Friday (5 days). International Baccalaureate and PEI Montessori Courses

Recruitment start date: March 31, 2022

End of Service Date: May 5, 2022