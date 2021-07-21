High-speed internet: Municipalities in the Basque Country feel forgotten

The villages of Saint Rita, Saint Guy, Saint Medard, Saint-Jean-de-Dieu and Saint Clément were not included in contracts awarded to telecommunications giants Bell and Videotron.

They are the only ones in West Basse Saint Laurent who did not participate in these agreements. wallets MRCProvincial District Municipality Of the Basque family, Bertin Dennis said, he was very disappointed that he refused to participate in the protocol photo after the press conference announcing the partnership with Videotron.

I thought to myself that it might have been a mistake or an oversight. I asked questions to realize that was not the case in the end! Quote from:Bertin Denis, President of the Basque Country Red Cross Council

Governor of the MRC des Basques, Bertin Denis Photo: Radio Canada/Jerome Levske Boucher

Orford’s Parliamentary Assistant to the Prime Minister for High Speed ​​Internet Component Jill Belanger is trying to be reassuring. According to him, this will be announced in a few weeks. He asserts that his government will make the service accessible to all communities by September 2022.

For these five municipalities, information may have been missing on the number of homes to be connected. Quote from:Jill Belanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Prime Minister for High Speed ​​Internet Component

This possibility is rejected by the governor MRCProvincial District Municipality Basque. According to Bertin Dennis, Project Manager at MRCProvincial District Municipality Des Basques transmitted all information to the Quebec government.

Orford CAQ member Jill Belanger is responsible for the High Speed ​​Internet component of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation. Photo: Radio Canada

Jill Belanger confirms that all contracts for the installation of high-speed Internet will be concluded by the end of 2021.

An interactive map will also be posted on the Quebec government website. This tool will allow the county resident to know which company will provide the service in their area and when the service will be available.