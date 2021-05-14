High Tech – Qubec is giving $ 8 million to Studios Flix & Paul to accelerate its space initiatives

Science and TechnologyCPG

MONTRAL, May 14, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Qubec government, through Investissement Qubec, is providing outstanding financial support of $ 8 million to Studios Flix & Paul to accelerate its technological innovation and offer immersive spatial content distributed around the world thanks to a growing network of partners.

With a value of $ 38.6 million, the project involves developing an EVA camera (for extracurricular activities) with the goal of capturing outside images International Space Station (ISS) In addition to adapting the existing IVA camera (for intra-articular activities) in order to produce images during future lunar missions.

Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, announced today.

The project will create 8 jobs specializing in audiovisual technology development, in addition to the incorporation of 60 jobs currently in developing the highest quality immersive content. Around 30 contract workers will also be employed during the implementation phase.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with NASA, toInternational Space Station National LaboratoryAnd theCanadian Space AgencyHe will assist with movie content on the International Space Station, such as Space Explorers -The ISS Experience. It will also allow Flix & Paul Studios to document the various space programs that the Canadian Space Agency participates in, and one of its goals is to allow humanity to return to the moon in 2024.

We are proud to support the Flix & Paul Studios team to drive their technological innovation and enhance their offering of immersive spatial content. This project makes Qubec shine internationally in terms of producing high-quality multimedia in the space.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation

The Qubec government’s contribution is fundamental to accelerating our activities and allows us to seize the opportunity to become a major player in documenting the future of space exploration.

StphaneRituit, Flix & PaulStudios Co-Founder and CEO

A pioneer in space media and an Emmy Award winner Flex & Ball Studios It is the creator of immersive entertainment experiences for a global audience.

The company combines a patent-pending technology platform with creative expertise to deliver over 35 ground-breaking immersive experiences. Its roadmap includes in particular:

Collaboration with world-renowned organizations and personalities, such as NASA, SpaceX and The President Barack Obama And the Michelle Obama And the LeBron James , President Bill Clinton Eminem Wes Anderson , Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum And the Bill Murray And many other things;

And the And the , President Eminem , Brie Larson, And the And many other things;

Original creations such as the Space Explorers series, Traveling while Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series and Strangers with Patrick Watson Et al., Recognition;

Et al., Recognition;

Productions with well-established franchises like Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, and Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs.

Studios Flix & Paul is the only media outlet in the world that has been recognized as an official implementing partner by the International Space Station National Laboratory.

