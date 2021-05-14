The “Reunion” episode of Friends will air on May 27th

The arrival of this episode initially coincided with the launch of the HBO Max platform at the end of May 2020, which obtained a full catalog from friends.

But the pandemic forced production to delay filming, which was not finally done until last month.

In addition to the six stars of the series, this ceremonial episode will also see many celebrities, from Justin Bieber to the South Korean group BTS, through former footballer David Beckham and singer Lady Gaga, according to a statement released Thursday.

HBO Max posted a trailer online Thursday, limited to a long shot of the series’ six heroes, from behind, as they walk.

Serial friends (1994-2004) was a huge hit with the audience and saw a generation of viewers.

Its arrival on Netflix in 2015 allowed the platform to gain a new audience, confirming the untold popularity of the sitcom, a genre that many said was in decline.

In 2019, AT&T’s WarnerMedia Group restored the rights to broadcast the series for $ 425 million over five years.

The 236 old episode of friends Already available on HBO Max since May 2020.

According to the magazine’s website diverseThe six stars, who participated in the executive production of the reunion episode, negotiated a fee of US $ 2.5 million to film the show alone.