The popular duo, Ratchet & Clank, return in the up-and-coming “Rift Apart” on PlayStation 5

Eight years after “Ratchet & Clank: Nexus,” Insomniac Games announces the release of the continuation of the adventures of the popular duo: “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”. The game is scheduled to start on June 11th, exclusively on PS5.

The Infernal Duo is back! On the morning of May 13, the official account of Insomniac Games Studio Twitter posted the news that all fans had been waiting impatiently for: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Finally “gone.” In other words, the final version of the program is ready to appear in a physical version. There has been no news since 2016, when a remake of the first game (dating back to 2002) was released around the same time a movie was being shown in the cinema.

We are excited to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart earned gold ahead of its June 11 release, exclusively on PlayStation 5. # PS5 questions pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3C Insomniac Games May 13, 2021

In this new adaptation, a new character joins the intergalactic duo: Rivet, a female Lombax (of the same race as Ratchet) integrates gameplay.

Regarding this new adventure, players will be happy to find the same elements that made the game a success. The two partners will again have to jump from distance to the distance in pursuit of Dr. Nevarius, who is preparing a diabolical plan. To help them, more exotic and creative weapons, which adapt to the opponents they encounter throughout the game. This new arsenal will be adapted and improved by the capabilities of the console Dual Sense From the PS5.

For travel, new mobility options, such as the “Ghost rush”, will always be there with the ability to run down walls or even surf with electrically powered shoes.

The Playing condition The game presentation on April 29 also revealed amazing graphics and great graphics fluidity, especially thanks to the SSD (Solid State Drive, High Performance Hard Disk Drive).

Some excerpts were shared in order to wait for release.

While waiting for its release, we invite you to find the game of May with franceinfo selected on the video: