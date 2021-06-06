Historic victory for Canada in the World Hockey Championship

Paul brought himself in with Conor Brown, his teammate lifeNational Hockey League With Senators in Ottawa, he completed the maneuver to send the disk to an empty network.

Mikael Ruohuma had allowed Finland to return to the locker room by one goal after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, Maxime Comtois tied the match by grabbing a free disc on the Force game.

The Finns fought in the third period to regain control through Petteri Lindbohm.

However, Captain Adam Henrique was forced into overtime by scoring less than eight minutes before regulation time. Comtoa collected his second point in the match.

Paul then took advantage of a two-on-one descent to secure Canada’s 27th International Ice Hockey Federation title. The last victory of the representatives of the maple leaf dates back to 2016.

Canada completes an amazing comeback, becoming the first team in the tournament’s history to win honors after losing its first three matches.

Training led by experienced Gerard Gallant disastrous beginnings, before he pulled himself together brilliantly. She has in particular Lost to Latvia, as a lever for curtains.

Andrew Mangiapane was named Player of the Tournament. The Flames striker joined the Canadian team after his NHL roster was eliminated.

He immediately established himself as an offensive catalyst with Canada, scoring 7 goals and 5 assists.

Darcy Comber stopped 29 balls in the final. At the other end of the ice, Jussi Olkinuora allowed three goals from 26 shots.

komtoa’s revenge

The young Anaheim Ducks striker made a good championship for Canada. Photo: AP / Sergei Grits

It is a beautiful story of Maxime Comtois whose recent engagement on the international stage ended badly.

The captain of the Canadian national team at the 2019 Junior World Hockey Championship, missed an opportunity with a penalty, in overtime, in the quarter-final against Finland.

Then Toni Utunen gave the victory to the Finns to finish the Canadians’ race. Then it was Comtowa Hate message target on social media.

The United States celebrates the bronze medal

Earlier today, Conor Garland scored and two assists, the United States defeated Germany 6-1 in the bronze medal match.

Guided by his offense, Cal Petersen made 33 tackles.

Christian Wallanen and Jason Robertson each scored one goal and one assist for the Americans, while Jack Drury, Trevor Moore and Ryan Donato each scored one goal for Germany. Taggie Thompson stood out with three assists.

In the loss case, Dominic Bittner prevented the US from getting the shutdown, and Felix Brockmann blocked 24 shots directed at him.

The United States has won bronze in four of the last eight editions of the Men’s World Hockey Championship.