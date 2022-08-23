Hockey Canada: internal maneuvers to impress sponsors?

Representatives of Hockey Canada recently proposed to sponsors who had paused their partnership to fire some senior executives in order to persuade them to resume their ties with the National Federation.

According to the daily newspaper, Tuesday, The Globe and MailIn Hockey Canada, people found it appropriate to contact the companies involved to see if the departure of a few would be enough to convince them. However, they answered in the negative, demanding a complete change of corporate culture within the organization that oversees hockey in the country.

Several weeks ago, the federation was in the midst of turmoil mainly due to an alleged sexual assault case committed by young players in London in 2018; An independent investigation is also underway. Local police and the National League are looking into the file as well.

After being accused of covering up the story, several sponsors such as Tim Hortons, Imperial Oil (ISO), Telus and Scotiabank saw a temporary severing of their business relationship with it.