job offer | law firm

Chief Privacy Officer at WSP Global Inc. Privacy program management support. The successful candidate will ensure the effective implementation of projects and program controls related to compliance with local and international privacy and data protection laws and WSP policies. He will also serve as WSP Canada's Chief Privacy Officer. He will report directly to the Head of Ethics and Compliance and General Counsel for Global Legal Operations.

Nous offrons à nos employés des salaires concurrentiels, une culture d'entreprise exceptionnelle et des avantages sociaux complets axés sur les employés, dont une plateforme en ligne de santé et de mieux-être, ainsi que des programs ne éparants int'éparants vision For the future.

responsibilities

Act as the primary and expert contact for all privacy program inquiries and play a key role in privacy compliance and best practices within the organization when it comes to the interpretation and application of internal laws and policies.

Maintain and develop a global network of regional privacy representatives and communicate regularly with each of them to coordinate implementation of key elements of the privacy program, where necessary, such as training and communications.

Define, implement, monitor, evaluate and improve the effectiveness of the policies, procedures, controls, and other deliverables relevant to the Global Privacy Program.

Annually develop, implement and publish privacy training and global communications projects.

Ensure the implementation and updating of systems, controls, processes and procedures related to the protection of personal information. This includes in-company agreement within the enterprise, data assignment records, data processing records, retention protocols, etc.

Communicate and collaborate with our Chief Information Security Officer, Head of IT and Legal teams to assess privacy issues and risks in the context of cyber incidents and data breaches and participate in reporting and reporting assessments.

Conduct due diligence activities to assess privacy programs and risks for target companies in the context of mergers and acquisitions, and manage integration efforts.

Lead reviews of privacy measures for global contracts and negotiate provisions for data protection additions, including oversight of external legal counsel responsible for such reviews or negotiation.

Provide advice on privacy compliance, complete privacy impact assessments, and ensure that recommendations are effectively and consistently implemented.

Identify risks and contentious issues, monitor changes to best practices and legal requirements, and brief senior management.

In addition to their global role, the incumbent will also serve as WSP Canada’s Chief Privacy Officer and oversee efforts to develop, implement, and improve WSP Canada’s privacy program.

Monitor the privacy mailbox and access requests made by data subjects.

Oversee the internal and external privacy web pages and the privacy program document repository.

What sets you apart…

Bachelor’s degree in law or other related qualifications.

Accumulated 7 to 10 years of professional experience.

Knowledge of interpreting and applying government laws and regulations that direct privacy and data protection, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Privacy and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL).

He has experience developing privacy software.

An Information Security Professional certification (such as the CIPP certification) is an asset.

Have interpersonal skills and be able to persuade and lead people.

Fluency in English and French is mandatory

Knowing another language is an advantage

