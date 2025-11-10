HONOR Takes Home Two TIME Best Inventions 2025 Awards for Smartphone Breakthroughs

Riyadh, KSA – November 10, 2025 — HONOR has secured two coveted spots on the TIME Best Inventions 2025 list, making it the only company this year to earn multiple awards for smartphone innovations. The recognition underscores the brand’s growing influence in mobile technology and its steady investment in research and development.

The Chinese technology firm was recognized for two major innovations: its On-device AI Deepfake Detection system and its Silicon-carbon Battery. Both advancements reflect HONOR’s strategic push to redefine the smartphone experience through artificial intelligence and next-generation hardware.

Tackling Deepfakes with On-Device AI

As synthetic media and AI-generated videos become increasingly sophisticated, HONOR’s On-device AI Deepfake Detection feature aims to protect users from deception in real time. Integrated directly into the smartphone’s operating system, the tool scans video calls for signs of manipulation—such as unnatural facial movements or frame distortions—without sending any data to external servers.

By processing the analysis entirely on the device, the system minimizes lag and enhances user privacy. TIME described the technology as a “first-of-its-kind safeguard,” recognizing its potential to redefine digital security for mobile users.

Jianfa Sun, President of MagicOS at HONOR, said the innovation “shifts the burden of detection from the user to the device, empowering everyone to navigate the complex AI era with confidence and security.”

The deepfake detection capability is one of several new AI-powered features HONOR has been rolling out across its devices this year. The company has emphasized that developing protective tools within the phone itself is essential for maintaining trust as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in everyday communication.

Breakthrough in Battery Technology

HONOR’s second TIME award celebrates its pioneering Silicon-carbon Battery, a next-generation energy solution that pushes past the capacity limits of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The innovation allows for thinner, lighter foldable phones while extending overall battery life—two goals long seen as conflicting in smartphone design.

TIME commended the advance, noting that “HONOR’s new battery design enables them to compact materials while extending battery life.” The new power cell integrates 25 per cent silicon content in the Chinese version, measuring only 2.3 millimetres thick yet delivering 6,100 mAh of power. Versions built for the Middle East and Africa markets use 15 per cent silicon and offer a slightly lower 5,820 mAh capacity.

The technology debuted in HONOR’s latest foldable flagship, the HONOR Magic V5, which industry observers have called one of the thinnest large-screen devices on the market. With the new battery, HONOR aims to position itself at the forefront of sustainable, high-performance smartphone design.

Reinforcing Global Leadership Through Innovation

HONOR’s dual recognition by TIME reinforces its standing as a key player in global consumer technology, particularly as the industry transitions toward AI-integrated ecosystems. The company said the awards validate its investment in R&D and highlight the tangible results of its long-term strategy to merge intelligence, hardware efficiency, and user security.

The accolades also signal growing international awareness of HONOR’s efforts to compete at the high end of the smartphone market, a space traditionally dominated by established Western and Korean brands. With the latest breakthroughs, HONOR is demonstrating that its innovation capabilities now rival those of long-time industry leaders.

The full TIME Best Inventions 2025 list celebrates 200 products and ideas “changing how we live,” spanning categories from healthcare to consumer electronics. HONOR’s dual appearance on the list underscores how smartphone innovation continues to shape the broader tech landscape.

