Honoring Morocco at the Ottaway Film Festival

Morocco will be honored at the Festival du film de l'Outaouais (FFO), a prestigious Canadian film event taking place from June 2-10 in Gatineau, the twin city of the capital, Ottawa. The selection of Morocco as the guest of honor allows "to better emphasize, this year, the celebration of the establishment of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Canada", noted Morocco's ambassador to the northern country.

In addition to the many Moroccan films in running and in the presence of national directors and actors, including Nabil Ayouch and Meryem Touzani, FFO also dedicated the 4th and 5th of June to the celebration of Morocco and its culture.

This event, which attracts thousands of people every year, will define itself on Moroccan time with decorations, music, gastronomy, crafts, local products, caftan parade, children’s entertainment and the promotion of Morocco as a destination. Ms. Othmani explained that as part of this promotional effort, the “Morocco, Land of Light” capsule was “presented and will continue to be shown during the days allotted to the Kingdom”.

After recent sessions in March and September, when temperatures are often freezing in the North American country, the Ottaway Film Festival is organizing this year’s edition in early summer to better expand its audience.

The board of directors noted, in a press release, that “the festival will take advantage of this sunny period ahead of time to put Morocco in the spotlight, not only through its cinematic production, but also through a whole program of activities that offer a journey.” from this event. It is also said to be an opportunity for moviegoers and the general Canadian public to “celebrate Morocco, its photography and culture”.

The festival, which will be chaired by Canadian actress and director Marilou Wolfe, presents a total of more than 75 films from 23 countries.