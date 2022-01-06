How does Apple want to help fight Covid-19?

For 15 years now, Apple has been involved in the (PRODUCT) RED initiative. Concretely, an entire collection is dedicated to this charitable operation and then donated to fight diseases such as HIV. Thus we can find an iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 dedicated to this process.

We have just learned through a video that half of (PRODUCT) RED sales in Africa will be donated to the Global Fund to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A partnership that has given millions of people access to education and health care

So the charity chooses to adapt to this very situation and thus will help fight HIV and Covid-19 simultaneously:

By December 31, 2022, half of this revenue will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response to mitigate the disease’s impact on the fight against AIDS. This will provide essential support to the health systems most threatened by the epidemic, and in turn, support life-saving AIDS programs in the communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 15 years, this partnership has made it possible to collect 270 million dollars By selling devices, millions of people have been able to benefit from education and care services.

Note that in 2020, Apple decided that 100% of the proceeds from this initiative It will go to the coffers of the Global Fund to Fight Covid-19. Since then, experts have noted that the epidemic threatens to undermine the fight against AIDS and other diseases, and therefore, in order not to affect patients too much, those concerned have chosen a more balanced solution.