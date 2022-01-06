Midfield coach position | Anthony Calvillo returns with Aloette

A little more than four years after Aloette left, Anthony Calvillo returns to the nest. Journalism It was learned that the organization will announce that it has appointed Calvillo as their midfield coach on Thursday morning.

After his illustrious football career, Calvillo started his coaching career with Aloette in 2015. Then he was in charge of reception. Calvillo then worked as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach before leaving the organization after the 2017 season.

He joined the Université de Montreal-Carrabeines as an assistant coach in 2019 and was the team’s offensive coordinator until he chose to return with Aloette. Danny Macciusia offered him to work with the Carabins and it was most likely he who decided to return Calvillo to the birds.

Photo by David Boyle, press archives Anthony Calvilo and Danny Macciusia, in 2018

By ceding the role of quarterback coach to Calvillo, coach Harry Jones will have a slightly less role in 2022, which certainly isn’t a bad thing. Jones is also the team’s offensive coordinator.

Calvilo’s main assignment will, of course, be working with Vernon Adams Jr., who has stated several times that he learned a number of things from studying with veteran Trevor Harris late in the season. Harris was obtained to replace Adams Jr., who had injured his shoulder. Calvillo will certainly be able to help his progression, both on the field and off, as Adams Jr. often lets his passion win him over.

Calvillo admitted he wasn’t having fun at all before leaving Alouette in 2017, which will likely be the worst season in the club’s history. It will be remembered that it was the then general manager, Cavis Reed, who captained the team into the second half of the season following the dismissal of Jack Chapdelin.

Canadian citizen

Number 13 previously acquired Canadian citizenship last year and has been a permanent resident of Montreal since the early 2000s. A certified Quebecer, so adored by the Montreal crowd, who will have the opportunity to continue improving his French alongside coaches André Bolduc and Luc Brodur Jordan.

Calvelo has always had a very good relationship with Bolduc, the back coach, and Brodur Jordan, the offensive line coach. Instead, the question is whether Calvillo and Jones would do well together. Knowing the two men, that shouldn’t be a problem. The former rival quarterbacks have a similar temperament, and Aloette’s success is very close to their hearts.

Alwight may take advantage of Thursday’s announcement to introduce one or more new coaches, who thanked reception coach Robert Gordon and special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan ahead of the holiday season. But it goes without saying that it’s a return to the sidelines of the greatest player in franchise history that will attract attention.