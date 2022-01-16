How is the intestinal flora renewed?

But in the case of particularly heavy treatments, antibiotics can also irreversibly damage the overall structure of microbes, going so far as to eliminate some of the “good” bacteria.

Microbiota then noNot always a way to find its initial composition” Harry Sokol, MD, a gastroenterologist at Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, is supported. It is recognized that when antibiotics are stopped, the remaining bacteria repopulate the intestinal cavities over several weeks, even a few months; But the lost bacteria are often not recoverable.

“Our gut microbes are inherited from our mother, so even consuming probiotics or changing the diet cannot completely restore it.” Explains Martin Placer, Professor of Microbiology at Rutgers University, New Jersey (USA).

