“We were very disappointed” – France Marguerite Bellanger

The provincial government’s request to hold the Canadians’ game behind closed doors last Thursday was met with great disappointment by the Montreal organization.

This was stated by the President of Sports and Entertainment of the CH Group, France Marguerite Bellanger, on Saturday, on the broadcast waves of TVA Sports. Watch it in the video above.

She said, “At the end of the afternoon, we got a call from the government asking if we could play this match behind closed doors. Of course, for us, the priority has always been the safety and health of our fans, players and staff.”

“However, of course, with such short notice, we were very disappointed. We had many supporters who were on the way.

“We issued our press release, sent emails to ticket holders, but that doesn’t mean these people were able to find out. There are people who knew the game was behind closed doors when they arrived at Bell Center.

“It’s really unfortunate. In addition, we won this match, and it was a good game for us this season.

Despite the health situation, the 12 matches scheduled to be held at the Bell Center in January must be played in front of fans.

“We have had assurances from the government that our games will be offered at 50% capacity, as is currently the case in Ontario,” Margaret Belanger promised.

As for the return, whose ownership can be bargained for in Montreal, it is too early to give up.

“The road is long,” recalls the lawyer and trained businesswoman. Returns take place on the 7th and 8th of July. We are optimistic. There will be ups and downs, that’s for sure. with the new alternative [Omicron]It’s unpredictable at the moment and it’s amazing in terms of transmission. But we very much hope to be there in July and welcome everyone.