How to Cancel your Course Hero Subscription

Course Hero is an online learning platform that provides access to study resources such as course materials, flashcards, educational videos, and tutors. But there comes a time when we no longer need these services. As someone who has used and subsequently canceled Course Hero several times, I’ve developed a deep understanding of the process. Let me guide you through the steps to cancel your subscription in a professional manner.
Understanding Your Course Hero Subscription
Before proceeding with the cancellation process, it’s crucial to understand the nature of your Course Hero subscription. Course Hero offers a range of subscription options, from monthly to yearly plans, all providing access to their extensive library of resources. Make sure you’re aware of which subscription plan you’re on, as this will affect the cancellation process and the potential for a refund.
Why Cancel Your Subscription?
Various circumstances may lead you to consider canceling your Course Hero subscription. These could range from no longer needing the resources, finding the subscription cost high, or perhaps discovering a better-suited educational platform. In my case, as a periodic Course Hero user, I usually cancel my subscription at the end of each semester when I no longer need the resources, and resubscribe when a new term starts.
Step-by-Step Guide to Cancel Your Course Hero Subscription
Canceling your Course Hero subscription is quite straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:
- Sign In to Your Account: Access the Course Hero website on your desktop browser and log into your account. You’ll need to use a web browser for this process; it cannot be done via the Course Hero app.
- Go to Account Settings: Once logged in, locate your account profile in the top-right corner of the webpage. Click on your profile, and in the drop-down menu that appears, click on ‘Account Settings’.
- Find the Membership Section: In ‘Account Settings’, navigate to the ‘Membership’ section, which should display your current subscription details.
- Choose to Stop Recurring Membership: Here, you’ll find an option to ‘Stop Recurring Membership’ or similar. Click on this.
- Follow the On-Screen Prompts: You’ll be asked to confirm your cancellation and might be presented with offers to persuade you to retain your subscription. If you’ve decided to cancel, continue to confirm the cancellation.
- Ensure Your Cancellation is Confirmed: Always confirm your cancellation by checking your email for a confirmation from Course Hero. You can also revisit the ‘Membership’ section in your ‘Account Settings’ to ensure the subscription status has been updated.
Important Points to Note
Here are a few important points to remember while canceling your Course Hero subscription:
- Cancellation Timing: If you cancel your subscription partway through a billing cycle, Course Hero does not offer a refund for the remainder of the cycle. However, you can continue to use the service until the current cycle ends.
- Cancellation Confirmation: Always ensure that you’ve received a confirmation of cancellation, either via email or on your account page. This serves as proof that your request for cancellation was successful.
If you Encounter Issues
If you’re canceling due to a specific issue with Course Hero, it might be worth reaching out to their customer service first. Whether your concern is related to cost, difficulty navigating the platform, or quality of resources, their support team might be able to assist or offer a solution that could sway your decision to cancel.
Drawbacks of canceling your Course Hero subscription:
- Loss of Access: Once your subscription ends, you lose access to all of Course Hero’s study resources. This includes detailed study guides, textbook solutions, and educational videos. If you relied heavily on these resources for studying, you might find a gap in your study routine.
- Loss of Expert Help: With your subscription, you have access to Course Hero’s 24/7 Homework Help, where experts answer your questions. After cancellation, you lose this valuable resource.
- Timing of Cancellation: If you cancel your subscription in the middle of your billing cycle, Course Hero does not offer a refund for the remainder of the cycle. You might feel as if you didn’t get the full value of your subscription.
- Loss of Document Access: Course Hero allows you to access a certain number of premium documents per month with your subscription. Upon cancellation, any unused document accesses do not carry over.
- Price Changes: If you plan to re-subscribe to Course Hero in the future, you should be aware that prices may change. If you had a discounted rate, you may not be able to secure the same rate in the future.
- Cancellations Must be Done Online: All cancellations need to be done online via a desktop browser. If you’re used to managing your subscriptions on your phone or tablet, this could be inconvenient.
FAQ
Does deleting Course Hero account cancel subscription?
No, deleting your Course Hero account does not automatically cancel your subscription. You must cancel your subscription first before deleting your account. If you delete your account while your subscription is still active, you may continue to be billed. Always ensure you’ve successfully cancelled your subscription before proceeding with account deletion.
Ending your Course Hero subscription can feel like closing a chapter in your academic journey, or it may be part of an ongoing cycle, as is the case with my own usage. Whether it’s a permanent decision or merely a pause between semesters, knowing how to effectively and confidently navigate the cancellation process is important.
After you’ve successfully canceled your subscription, you might find yourself on the lookout for new resources that better suit your current academic or financial situation. While Course Hero is a robust platform, there are many other resources available. Take your time to explore and find the one that meets your needs.
