How to Cancel your Course Hero Subscription

Course Hero is an online learning platform that provides access to study resources such as course materials, flashcards, educational videos, and tutors. But there comes a time when we no longer need these services. As someone who has used and subsequently canceled Course Hero several times, I’ve developed a deep understanding of the process. Let me guide you through the steps to cancel your subscription in a professional manner.

Understanding Your Course Hero Subscription

Before proceeding with the cancellation process, it’s crucial to understand the nature of your Course Hero subscription. Course Hero offers a range of subscription options, from monthly to yearly plans, all providing access to their extensive library of resources. Make sure you’re aware of which subscription plan you’re on, as this will affect the cancellation process and the potential for a refund.

Why Cancel Your Subscription?

Various circumstances may lead you to consider canceling your Course Hero subscription. These could range from no longer needing the resources, finding the subscription cost high, or perhaps discovering a better-suited educational platform. In my case, as a periodic Course Hero user, I usually cancel my subscription at the end of each semester when I no longer need the resources, and resubscribe when a new term starts.

Step-by-Step Guide to Cancel Your Course Hero Subscription

Canceling your Course Hero subscription is quite straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:

Sign In to Your Account: Access the Course Hero website on your desktop browser and log into your account. You’ll need to use a web browser for this process; it cannot be done via the Course Hero app. Go to Account Settings: Once logged in, locate your account profile in the top-right corner of the webpage. Click on your profile, and in the drop-down menu that appears, click on ‘Account Settings’. Find the Membership Section: In ‘Account Settings’, navigate to the ‘Membership’ section, which should display your current subscription details. Choose to Stop Recurring Membership: Here, you’ll find an option to ‘Stop Recurring Membership’ or similar. Click on this. Follow the On-Screen Prompts: You’ll be asked to confirm your cancellation and might be presented with offers to persuade you to retain your subscription. If you’ve decided to cancel, continue to confirm the cancellation. Ensure Your Cancellation is Confirmed: Always confirm your cancellation by checking your email for a confirmation from Course Hero. You can also revisit the ‘Membership’ section in your ‘Account Settings’ to ensure the subscription status has been updated.

Important Points to Note

Here are a few important points to remember while canceling your Course Hero subscription:

Cancellation Timing : If you cancel your subscription partway through a billing cycle, Course Hero does not offer a refund for the remainder of the cycle. However, you can continue to use the service until the current cycle ends.

: If you cancel your subscription partway through a billing cycle, Course Hero does not offer a refund for the remainder of the cycle. However, you can continue to use the service until the current cycle ends. Cancellation Confirmation: Always ensure that you’ve received a confirmation of cancellation, either via email or on your account page. This serves as proof that your request for cancellation was successful.

If you Encounter Issues

If you’re canceling due to a specific issue with Course Hero, it might be worth reaching out to their customer service first. Whether your concern is related to cost, difficulty navigating the platform, or quality of resources, their support team might be able to assist or offer a solution that could sway your decision to cancel.