How to follow the WWDC conference on June 7th?

Apple will hold its first WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7, 2021. Everything will be done online this year and we’ll explain how to follow it.

As usual, Apple is making a June rhyme with WWDC this year as well. The opening keynote for this major developer meeting will take place on June 7, 2021 at 7 PM.

This time again, the teleconference will be held, and the pandemic is obligated.

When and where do you see the WWDC 2021 keynote?

If you want to follow this conference live, there are several options available to you.

If you want to receive a timely alert, Apple offers to add the event to your calendar. from his location, but it is also possible to select a reminder From the event’s YouTube page Or like this Tweet from your Apple account that promises to notify you when the time is right.

Major developments ahead. Join the worldwide community of developers for #WWDC21 On June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. Tap ♥️ and we’ll send you a reminder on the day of the event. pic.twitter.com/CN6KbQGe0E – apple apple) May 28, 2021

macOS, iOS, and new computers?

This year, little information was leaked about the course of the conference. Obviously we should know more about Apple’s entire software ecosystem, including iOS 15 and macOS 12, but updates for these systems remain classified for the time being. It is also possible that Apple will announce new home automation projects as an operating system called HomeOS that has been spotted on the web.

The opening keynote could also be an opportunity for Apple to introduce its new Apple Silicon chip that will replace the M1. To keep up, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro may appear on the scene.

Follow the news WWDC

