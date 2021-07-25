How to watch the US basketball team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Despite some glitches in exhibition matches, the US men’s basketball team feats Brooklyn Networks forward Kevin Durant Portland Trail Blazers Nursery Damian LillardHe is the favorite to win the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Fans who want to watch Team USA men’s basketball matches can head to peacock, which will broadcast each competition live.

The US team’s schedule is as follows:

against. France: Sunday, July 25 at 8 a.m. EST (peacock)

Against Iran: Wednesday, July 28 at 12:40 a.m. EDT (peacock)

against. Czech Republic: Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. EST (peacock)

As with the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, fans can watch most events in the Olympic Games for free via مجان fuboTV and others peacock.

Here’s the basketball schedule for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, along with where to watch each game (every tip hour ET):

Saturday 24 July

Among men:

Iran – Czech Republic, 9 pm (peacock)

Sunday 25 July

Among men:

Germany – Italy, 00:40 (peacock)

Australia vs Nigeria, 4:20 (peacock)

France vs USA, 8a. NS (peacock)

for women:

South Korea – Spain 9 pm (peacock)

Monday 26th July

Among men:

Argentine vs Slovénie, 00h40 (peacock)

Japan – Spain at 8:00 am (peacock)

for women:

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:20 a.m. (peacock)

Japan – France, 9:00 pm (peacock)

Tuesday 27 July

Among men:

Nigeria – Germany, 9:00 pm (peacock)

for women:

Nigeria – United States, 12:40 am (peacock)

Australia – Belgium 4:20 (peacock)

Puerto Rico vs China, 8h (peacock)

Wednesday 28th July

Among men:

US vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. (peacock)

Italy – Australia 4:20 am (peacock)

Czech – France 8:00 am (peacock)

for women:

Canada – South Korea 9 pm (peacock)

Thursday 29th July

Among men:

Slovenia – Japan, 12:40 am (peacock)

Spain vs Argentina 8:00 am (peacock)

for women:

Spain – Serbia, 4:20 am (peacock)

Belgium – Puerto Rico, 9 pm (peacock)

Friday 30 July

Among men:

Iran – France, 21:00 (peacock)

for women:

United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (peacock)

France – Nigeria, 4:20 am (peacock)

China vs Australia, 8 s mr. (peacock)

Saturday July 31

Among men:

Italy – Nigeria, 00h40 (peacock)

Australia – Germany, 4:20 a.m.peacock)

United States – Czech Republic, 8 am (peacock)

for women:

Canada – Spain 9:00 pm (peacock)

Sunday August 1

Among men:

Argentina vs Japan, 00h40 (peacock)

Spain – Slovenia 4:20 am (peacock)

for women:

South Korea vs Serbia, 8a. Mr. (peacock)

Nigeria – Japan, 21:00 (peacock)

Monday August 2

Among men:

The teams will be determined at 9pm.peacock)

for women:

France vs USA, 00h40 M. (peacock)

China – Belgium, 04:20 (peacock)

Australia vs Puerto Rico, 8pm (peacock)

Tuesday August 3

Among men:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (peacock)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 a.m. (peacock)

The teams will be determined, at 8:00 (peacock)

for women:

The teams will be determined at 9pm.peacock)

Wednesday 4 August

for women:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (peacock)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 a.m. (peacock)

The teams will be determined, at 8:00 (peacock)

Thursday August 5

Men’s semi-finals:

The difference will be determined, 00:15 (peacock)

The difference will be determined at 7 am.peacock)

Friday August 6

Among men:

Gold Medal Game: Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m. (peacock)

Women’s semi-finals:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (peacock)

The difference will be determined at 7 am.peacock)

Saturday 7 August

Men’s Bronze Medal: Teams will be decided at 3:00 a.m. (peacock)

Women’s Gold Medal: Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET, (peacock)

Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Teams TBD, 7 a.m. ET, (peacock)

