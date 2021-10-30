How Trodelvy’s New Treatment Can Change Patients’ Lives

Marketed in the United States, as of Monday, November 1, 2021, a new treatment against aggressive breast cancerThe “triple negative” will appear in France. This is Trodelvy, which according to information from Parisian On Friday, October 29, 2021, it was reported to extend the life expectancy of a sick woman. However, not all of them will be able to claim this remedy. In fact, only those who have already received two types of chemotherapy can hope to take advantage of this new opportunity. Currently, this represents between 600 and 1,000 women. This treatment, in addition to being heavy, is very expensive because it will cost about 60 thousand euros per patient.

But for sick women, the benefits of such an opportunity are not neglected because Trodelvy makes it possible to double the “life expectancy”, again according to the regional daily. To see the benefits of antibody therapy, it must be combined with chemotherapy. A new battle in which women More tolerant of other treatments, ready to go. For this reason, patient associations have been campaigning for several months so that it can finally be marketed in France. Currently, only 78 French women have access to it after obtaining a special permit. If it will happen only now, it is because the laboratory that produces it, Gilead, has not yet provided (…)

