NFL: Rich commissioner like Croesus

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, has made salaries of nearly $128 million in the past two fiscal years.

• Read also: NFL: The Cardinals finally defeated

• Read also: Duel at the top in the NFL

This is what The New York Times, Friday. Four sources present at a meeting of the owners of 32 clubs from the ring entrusted this information to the Big Apple daily.

Goodell’s impressive compensation comes primarily from the rewards received in connection with the conclusion of the new collective agreement and the highly lucrative new media rights agreements. We are talking about 90% of the money he earned in the last two years.

Listen to the podcast Payment area below:

Also remember that the commissioner did not receive a base salary during the 2020 campaign, which he requested due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last March, the NFL negotiated new deals with ESPN/ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Amazon and NFL Network. These should bring over $100 billion to the ring by 2033.

The agreement is valid until 2030

In terms of the collective agreement, the NFL and the Players Association have agreed to a work contract valid until 2030. This has significantly increased the number of games the team plays in the regular season from 16 to 17, which is an increase in income for owners And the league.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of the NFL,” Goodell said in a statement released in March. Our collective agreement and agreements with our media partners allow us to improve the quality of the NFL experience for our fans.”

In 2017, the 62-year-old initialed a contract extension worth nearly $200 million, until the end of the 2024 season. With an average wage of just under $64 million a year, Goodell is paid far better than any player in the world. his team. Circuit. By comparison, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the NFL in 2021 making $45 million.

See also…