“Romanov is already making fun of everyone”

Defenseman Alexander Romanov quickly made friends in the New York locker room.

The 22-year-old Russian was purchased from the Montreal Canadiens for a first-round pick this summer. He has charmed many players with his personality, sense of humor and work ethic.

His compatriot Semyon Varlamov did not hesitate to throw flowers at him on Saturday, especially for what he would bring into the atmosphere in the locker room.

“It’s funny,” Varlamov told the island’s official website. He always enters the locker room with a big smile on his face. He really makes fun of everyone. He has a nice personality. It’s good to have him in the team.”

Having already won the Gagarin Cup with CSKA Moscow in 2019, goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin Romanov already knew. The two men became friends and Sorokin did not hesitate to serve as a mentor to the newcomer this summer. He also believes his arrival will be felt on the ice.

“He is funny and full of energy. A good guy, Sorokin shot. He is a very good defender, a very aggressive and strong guy. He will be of great help to our team.”

Companion

Since the start of camp, Romanov has been merged with Noah Dobson, the team’s most used defender over the past season. Acknowledged for his offensive contribution – he scored 13 goals and 51 points in 80 appearances – Dobson could benefit from Romanov’s complementary match. The latter made a name for himself with the shots in the shoulder and the shots that were fired.

“Alex loves to be competitive when he plays,” Dobson said. Attackers who cross the middle of the ice must realize that he loves [aller au contact]. Obviously, the more training, games, and chances we play with each other, the more comfortable we’ll be. He’s a great player and I’m happy to play with him.”

Romanov scored three goals and 13 points in 79 matches for the Canadians in 2021-2022. He also finished 19th in the league in terms of hits, with 227, as well as in shots blocked, at 144.