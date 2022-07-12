“I can do any race I want” – Hugo Hall

We were 21 runners and there were at least 10 very famous runners (Wout Van Aert, Thibaut Pinot and Rigoberto Uran) with a track record, to be successful you have to be in good shape and smart in the strategic plan he explains.

My chances of winning were limited by the quality of the riders in the group, there were excellent climbers, they were serious customers, and there was a lot to do, he admits. I intend to try my luck again in the next steps.

Hugo Hall finally slowed with 18km to come off 193 in order to conserve his energies for the future. Rank 38e7 minutes 37 seconds behind winner Bob Jungles (AG2R Citroen).

But every time I break up like this, I learn, he says. It helps me with the next breakup or the next year, with the ultimate goal of winning a stage someday.

Over the course of three weeks, in a team of eight, we set different goals and take turns managing our energy, he points out, because we can’t be 100% every day. There is a certain race management for you to learn over time.

Hugo Houle is taking a day off to answer Radio Canada Sports’ questions. Photo: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

In the fifth stage, it was his teammate Simon Clarke who secured Israel-Premier Tech’s first Tour de France stage win. Something to lower the pressure.

Cyclists from Sainte-Perpétue note that everyone is more relaxed and relaxed. We already have a win. It is very difficult to do every year. This is it Fun To get to this stage early in the round. Give Pushing force for the rest of the tour. Sports management is more relaxed and everyone is happy.

The only downside is that Canadian Michael Woods fell Sunday in the ninth stage, and had to undergo several medical exams.

Holly says Michael is still fine under the circumstances. I checked this morning [mardi]. He doesn’t have a fracture or anything, so he’ll be able to keep going. He obviously has good bruising and less skin, there are still consequences for this fall, but he should be able to go on, and we’ll take it one day at a time. I hope he can regain his full potential in a few stages.

It’s frustrating, no one wants to fall. This wasn’t his first fall, and probably won’t be his last, I’m sure he’ll wake up.

Hugo Holly (right) during stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France Photo: dpa via getty Images / THOMAS SAMSON

An unusual setting, his great effort on Monday allows him to be the best in the team in the general classification, in 33rd place, ahead of team leader, Jacob Vogelsang (55th), ahead of veteran Christopher Froome (37th), former Tour de France winner (2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

We do not have a goal for the final classification. yesterday [lundi]Yaaqoub [Fuglsang] He wanted to do well, but he didn’t have the legs, Hall explained, so he decided to retire and waste time to be able to attack better. [plus tard].

The fact that I was in a breakup yesterday, allowed me access before [mes coéquipiers]So far, I’m generally in a good position compared to my teammates, but that’s not a concern, he says. As the mountain stage approaches, that will change. Sometimes it fluctuates depending on the look and the way you recover.

Cyclists will tour the Alps on Wednesday, with the 10th stage between Morzine and Megève, 148.1 kilometers long.

Hugo Hall is not a climber. So he will try to help his colleagues on the hillside. Always keeping in mind his goal of winning a stage.

We’ve got to the interesting part of the tour, he points out. There are some steps I see, but I really play it in Feeling Depending on what happens, how the peloton develops.

” I’m in a fairly free role, I can do the race I want, as we don’t have any target for the general classification. » – Quote from Hugo Hall, professional cyclist

He explains to me that I can run more offensively, slipping into splits like I did on Monday. The goal is to win a stage, so all the focus is on that, and I have all the freedom needed to achieve that goal.

Tadej Pojakar, the yellow jersey of the Tour, is cruising in the Alps. Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Bogolat

Team Israel-Premier Tech will have to monitor and analyze the work of the UAE team and its captain Tadej Pojjakar, who has been wearing the yellow jersey of the Tour since the sixth stage.

They are the ones running the race, so we have to try to take our chances on stages where they don’t need to catch up with us. Hall explains.

Next week will be crucial, and we will see if my Jumbo or Ineos teams are able to rock the UAE. We’ll see what their game plan is. The UAE put a lot of energy into controlling the separatists. We will see how they recovered and how it will develop.

As for Bougacar, his progress hangs by a thread. At the moment, the Slovenian cyclist is only 39 seconds ahead of Norway’s Jonas Weinggaard (Jumbo Visma).

He’s in control at the moment, but the tour isn’t over until we’re in Paris, Hugo Hall remembers in closing. He is not safe from falls and failure. There is much more to do than what we did. The tour is not over yet.

With heat, an opponent he dreads, and COVID-19 calling himself (teammate Wiegard Steak Langen got a positive result and gave up), nothing is certain yet.