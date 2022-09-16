I eat two lives amid controversy

In about 90 years, the famous singer from the Kabylie region Okli came to life at the center of a heated debate in Algeria. The artist has deplored the National Copyright Office (ONDA)’s rejection of songs on an album he just finished recording.

The album contains eight songs, four of which are in Kabyle, as well as the same number in Arabic, explains the 62-year-old author to Al-Shorouk TV channel.

However, ONDA did not accept the registration of some of them, apparently due to a copyright issue. “I was told the commission rejected them, I don’t know why,” he says.

His agent, who intervened in the same media, did not reveal the reasons for the refusal either, contenting himself with recalling the long career of the singer, his patriotism and his revolutionary past. He notes that “nobody has recorded an album in 90 years.”

The case has sparked a lot of speculation on social networks. Censorship, plagiarism, misunderstanding?

According to journalist and former director of Liberté, Hassan Wali, this will be a copyright issue. ONDA rejected two songs featured on the album because they do not belong to the singer. One is the work of the late Dahman El Harrachi, and the other is of Maghreb heritage.

Singer and radio presenter, Belaid Tagraula, is very aware of what is happening on the artistic scene. For his part, he made it clear that Yahya did not fit the two songs, but rather announced them in the name of Dahmane El Harrachi for the first and as a North African. Heritage II. Thus, the rights will be transferred to the legal heirs. I have been misled Dada Akli Yahya. Belaid wrote on social media, “All of his songs have been accepted by ONDA.

Akli Yahyatin is one of the most prolific authors in the production of Kabyle Song. Over the 62 years of his career, he has a rich repertoire of songs in Kabyle and Algerian Arabic, the most famous of which is undoubtedly the famous national song “Ya Menfi”, which was covered by many singers including Rachid Taha and Cheb Khaled. Yehiatin is also a Mujahid who knew the prisons of French colonialism.