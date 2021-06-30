11 Netflix movies and series filmed in Canada

Save big when you get live TV and streaming services, all in one Optik TV package. Pay what you want, trade what you don’t – the choice is yours. Learn how to get the most out of your TV experience on telus.com/OptikTV.

Canada has built a reputation as Hollywood’s favorite location for big-budget movies and shows. Discover the following titles on Netflix Canada filmed in the Great White North.

With Canada Day just around the corner, check out some of these famous movies you might not know were made here.

The real disaster happened off the east coast of Canada in 1912, and Canadian director James Cameron filmed his huge hit in Halifax before the film was released in 1997.

Cameron filmed ocean scenes in the film aboard the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent icebreaker in Titanic Canyon in Halifax and other scenes in Vancouver.

The University of Toronto – St. George’s campus was named the American High School of Comedy High in 2004 bad girls, Written by Tina Fey. The film also filmed scenes with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried at the Etobicoke Collegiate Institute outside TO.

Old Hollywood Montreal is often used as an alternative to the old cobbled streets of Europe, as in the case of Steven Spielberg’s detective biography starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

The Old Port and Notre-Dame-des-Victoires Church in Quebec City were used as a cheaper alternative to transport the team to France, where the film’s climax takes place.

A new edition series based on the book seriesA series of unfortunate events for Lemony SnicketIt stars Neil Patrick Harris and is filmed in Vancouver.

The cult classic used Toronto to double New York. Filming took place at the Toronto Dominion Center, which served as the office building for Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale).

The drama directed by Shia LaBeouf was filmed in Montreal and was nominated for Best Canadian Film at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

This popular Canadian series was filmed in Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia, where the fictional comedy-documentary series takes place.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoHD9XEinc0

The Christopher Nolan movie has been filmed in Japan, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and here in Canada. Specifically, Fortress Mountain in the Kananaskis District, Alberta, and the Village of Kananaskis in the Kananaskis District, Alberta.

Display quoted It was filmed in Toronto, where it served as an office for some of the New York attorneys on the show.

The 1997 Oscar-winning film starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and the late Robin Williams was filmed at Central Tech High School in Toronto. The University of Toronto also served as classes, and the restaurant scene was filmed at Upfront Bar & Grill.

With a few Canadians in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, the brochure Filmed in Montreal.

Oh my God, the thought of this scene makes us cry.