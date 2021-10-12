“I firmly believe in science”

Michael Jordan The owner of the Charlotte Hornets, yesterday raised the topic of the vaccine in the show Today dnbc And management of the NBA about it. If the league does not require players to be vaccinated, the players’ union opposes it, it has put in place a strict protocol. When asked if he was concerned about all of these protocols, he replied:

Not at all. Not at all. I’m in perfect harmony with the league. Everyone talks about vaccination, and you know, I’m a big believer in science, you know, I’m going to stick to that and I hope everyone sticks to the rules that the league put in. I think once everyone signs up it will be It’s fine.”

Currently, more than 95% of NBA players are vaccinated. Remember that all players who miss matches because they have not been vaccinated and that health protocols require them to do so will forfeit a portion of their salary.

***

And don’t forget that if you want to attend NBA games for real, Basket Infos x Triple Double Tours are launching for next season!